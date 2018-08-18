Head-To-Head Survey: BofI (BOFI) vs. People’s United Financial (PBCT)

BofI (NASDAQ: PBCT) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BofI and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BofI 27.87% 17.79% 1.73% People’s United Financial 23.24% 7.57% 0.95%

76.5% of BofI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BofI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. BofI does not pay a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

BofI has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BofI and People’s United Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BofI $546.02 million 4.32 $152.41 million $2.48 15.19 People’s United Financial $1.66 billion 3.94 $337.20 million $1.04 18.00

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BofI. BofI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than People’s United Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BofI and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BofI 0 2 8 0 2.80 People’s United Financial 1 4 2 0 2.14

BofI presently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $20.07, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Given BofI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BofI is more favorable than People’s United Financial.

Summary

BofI beats People’s United Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, mobile banking, and text message banking services. BofI Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 403 branches, including 147 full-service stop and shop supermarket branches located in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 598 ATMs. People's United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

