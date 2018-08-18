Head to Head Survey: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NASDAQ: CVCY) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 5 0 2.63 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.54%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 22.29% 14.87% 0.92% Central Valley Community Bancorp 21.19% 9.20% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $28.86 billion 2.53 $6.12 billion $5.24 11.31 Central Valley Community Bancorp $68.21 million 4.37 $14.02 million $1.38 15.66

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Valley Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. The company also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors. Its asset management business focuses on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and wealth management solutions include private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services comprising corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives; precious and base metals sales, trading, financing, and physical services; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients, as well as international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. Further, it provides mobile, Internet, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 963 branches and approximately 3,600 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 24 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, Tracy, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

