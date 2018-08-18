Head-To-Head Contrast: InterDigital (IDCC) versus XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

InterDigital (NASDAQ: XSPA) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

InterDigital has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. XpresSpa Group does not pay a dividend. InterDigital pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterDigital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterDigital and XpresSpa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $532.94 million 5.32 $174.29 million $6.06 13.43 XpresSpa Group $48.82 million 0.08 -$28.84 million ($0.74) -0.20

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group. XpresSpa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterDigital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of InterDigital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of InterDigital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InterDigital and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 0 0 4 0 3.00 XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterDigital currently has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Given InterDigital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InterDigital is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 27.99% 19.85% 10.65% XpresSpa Group -92.08% -34.38% -24.43%

Summary

InterDigital beats XpresSpa Group on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. It also provides interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers. The company's patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of approximately 19,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

