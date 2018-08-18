Head to Head Contrast: Envestnet (ENV) & Nielsen (NLSN)

Envestnet (NYSE: NLSN) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Nielsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $683.68 million 3.91 -$3.28 million $0.88 66.99 Nielsen $6.57 billion 1.41 $429.00 million $2.11 12.39

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 2.50% 10.75% 4.89% Nielsen 5.57% 15.28% 4.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Envestnet and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 3 5 0 2.63 Nielsen 1 5 8 0 2.50

Envestnet presently has a consensus price target of $60.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Nielsen has a consensus price target of $33.08, indicating a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Envestnet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Envestnet does not pay a dividend. Nielsen pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Nielsen beats Envestnet on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment provides data on retail measurement services, such as market share and competitive sales volumes; insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services for decision making in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries for television, radio, print, online, and mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services, as well as advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

