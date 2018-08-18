Head to Head Comparison: Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) & Citigroup (C)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE: C) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 0 11 0 3.00 Citigroup 1 9 14 0 2.54

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $72.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.83%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $82.30, indicating a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 25.54% 8.59% 1.41% Citigroup -5.45% 8.78% 0.88%

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Citigroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $781.04 million 6.50 $173.97 million $3.57 18.25 Citigroup $87.97 billion 2.04 -$6.80 billion $5.33 13.07

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Citigroup. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Citigroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.