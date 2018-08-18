Head-To-Head Comparison: Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) and Peak Resorts (SKIS)

Peak Resorts (NYSE: PK) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Peak Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peak Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Peak Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Resorts $131.66 million 0.53 $1.35 million $0.07 70.71 Park Hotels & Resorts $2.79 billion 2.37 $2.63 billion $2.78 11.84

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Resorts. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peak Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Peak Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Resorts 0 0 5 0 3.00 Park Hotels & Resorts 2 4 5 0 2.27

Peak Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $30.94, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Given Peak Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Peak Resorts is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Volatility and Risk

Peak Resorts has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peak Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Peak Resorts pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Resorts 1.03% 4.53% 0.92% Park Hotels & Resorts 19.08% 8.41% 5.15%

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Peak Resorts on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities. The company also offers non-winter attractions, such as golf, roller coasters, swimming, summer concerts, and zip rides. It operates 14 ski resorts primarily located in the Northeast and Midwest. Peak Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wildwood, Missouri.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

