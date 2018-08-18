Head-To-Head Comparison: Key Energy Services (KEG) and Pacific Drilling (PACDQ)

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS: PACDQ) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Key Energy Services and Pacific Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $436.17 million 0.60 -$127.37 million ($6.29) -2.06 Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.01 -$525.16 million N/A N/A

Key Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Key Energy Services and Pacific Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Key Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Key Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Pacific Drilling -175.97% -23.37% -9.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Key Energy Services beats Pacific Drilling on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. Its Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company's Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. Its Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units, as well as frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Pacific Drilling S.A. is a subsidiary of Quantum Pacific International Limited. On November 12, 2017, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

