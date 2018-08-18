HCP, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (HCP)

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of HCP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst K. Ford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.94 million. HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HCP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HCP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30. HCP has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $30.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.90%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

