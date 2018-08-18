HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s current price.

GALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.29.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter G. Traber sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,171.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,743,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,122 in the last 90 days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 731,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

