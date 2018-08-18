HC Wainwright Analysts Give Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) a $9.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Our 12-month price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $350M, which includes a discounted cash flow-based asset value for AKB-9778 and AKB-4924, using a 15% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate, and probabilities of success at 30% and 10%, respectively. Risks include, but are not limited to: (1) failure of AKB-9778 or AKB-4924 in clinical trials; (2) failure of AKB-9778 or AKB-4924 to secure regulatory approval; (3) failure of AKB-9778 or AKB-4924 to achieve commercial success due to market size, penetration rate, or competition; and (4) dilution risk.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 1,818,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,648,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $21,555,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

