Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (DRW3)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.33 ($77.65).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares stock opened at €66.20 ($75.23) on Wednesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €69.80 ($79.32) and a 12 month high of €107.00 ($121.59).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

