Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $724.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $111,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea.

