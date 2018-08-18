Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 82.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 9,726.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 167,586 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $130.05 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $130.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

