Hannover Re (HNR1) Receives €112.13 Average PT from Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €112.13 ($127.42).

A number of analysts have commented on HNR1 shares. Oddo Bhf set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a €104.00 ($118.18) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.30 ($120.80) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of Hannover Re stock traded up €1.30 ($1.48) on Wednesday, reaching €113.90 ($129.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,307 shares. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

