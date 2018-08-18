Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Stake Lessened by Tradition Capital Management LLC

Tradition Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

