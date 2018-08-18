Hacken Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Hacken has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $6,995.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00007624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Hacken has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00289744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00153751 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00032776 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken launched on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,344,209 tokens. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io . Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken . The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

