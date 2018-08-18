H & R Block (HRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block is focusing on its core tax business and has divested its H&R Block Bank to BofI Federal Bank. The company has made several enhancements to its online digital tax software to improve monetization and conversion. As part of the nationwide program for health care exchange enrolment, H&R Block partnered GoHealth Insurance whereby its clients can purchase their health care insurance online or over the phone through licensed GoHealth agents. Despite such tailwinds, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry's growth in the past year. The company continues to face huge litigations in connection with its operating activities. The company is highly susceptible to cyber-attacks including computer viruses, malicious codes, worms, phishing attacks, social engineering, denial of service attacks and other sophisticated attacks.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet raised H & R Block from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on H & R Block from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on H & R Block from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.96.

H & R Block stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.21.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $0.16. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 269.22% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that H & R Block will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in H & R Block by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

