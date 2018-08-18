Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duke Energy (DUK)

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in a research report report published on Friday. Guggenheim currently has a $86.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. Citigroup raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,154. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 125.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

