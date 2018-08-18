Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $54.41 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,638 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $54,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 85,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 82,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Morningstar set a $19.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

GE stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $25.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.