Guess?, Inc. (GES) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $22.61 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Guess? had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $521.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess? from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

