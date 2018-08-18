Guess?, Inc. (GES) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GES opened at $22.61 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess? from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
