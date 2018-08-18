GTx, Inc. (GTXI) Given $37.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $37.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GTX an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get GTX alerts:

GTXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised GTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised GTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of GTX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 87,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,416. GTX has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $402.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.99.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). equities research analysts predict that GTX will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GTX news, VP Henry Patton Doggrell sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $139,742.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane C. Young sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $30,120.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $346,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GTX by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GTX by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,250 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in GTX by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 147,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 59,754 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GTX by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares during the period. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTX

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTX (GTXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.