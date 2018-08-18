GTT Communications (GTT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of GTT Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.11.

NYSE GTT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. 746,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,650. GTT Communications has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GTT Communications news, CEO Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $276,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,770,124.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore B. Smith III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 419,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,745,963.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 626,761 shares of company stock valued at $21,636,131 and sold 31,417 shares valued at $1,480,341. Insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 148.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

