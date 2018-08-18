Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Shares of OMAB opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 110.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 552.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.