Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Shares of OMAB opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.
