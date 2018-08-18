Grid+ (GRID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $178.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 53% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $178.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002368 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00282380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00153633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031514 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

