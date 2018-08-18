GreenSky (GSKY) Upgraded at Cowen

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GreenSky from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.57 million. research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel W. Morris purchased 62,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $980,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

