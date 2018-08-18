Greenleaf Trust Invests $441,000 in KT Corp (KT)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in KT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.44 on Friday. KT Corp has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. KT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Corp (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.