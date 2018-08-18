Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,365.4% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 390,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 375,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $53.29 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

