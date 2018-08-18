Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.58.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “$81.43” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 32,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $2,353,546.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,566,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 28,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $2,058,004.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,554,609.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,460 shares of company stock worth $30,319,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Green Dot by 16.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 18.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT opened at $85.03 on Friday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

