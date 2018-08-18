Granite Oil (GXO) Downgraded by TD Securities to Speculative Buy

TD Securities lowered shares of Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. TD Securities currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Granite Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Granite Oil from C$7.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GXO opened at C$1.79 on Wednesday. Granite Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%.

About Granite Oil

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

