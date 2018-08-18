GrafTech International (EAF) Stock Price Down 1%

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $18.00. 43,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,281,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.19.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,837.51%. The company’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 34,688,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $685,094,142.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

