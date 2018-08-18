GrafTech International (EAF) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GrafTech International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7852674614439 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of EAF opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,837.51%. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 34,688,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $685,094,142.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

