Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 324,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 102,841 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,676 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $36.99 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $966.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Gorman-Rupp’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $73,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald D. Pittenger sold 4,968 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $184,461.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,542.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

