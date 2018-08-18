GoPro (GPRO) & Boxlight (BOXL) Head to Head Survey

GoPro (NASDAQ: BOXL) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoPro and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoPro $1.18 billion 0.78 -$182.87 million ($1.06) -5.85 Boxlight $25.74 million 1.56 -$7.29 million ($1.34) -2.97

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoPro. GoPro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GoPro and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoPro 3 6 0 0 1.67 Boxlight 0 0 1 0 3.00

GoPro presently has a consensus price target of $6.48, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.13%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than GoPro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of GoPro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of GoPro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoPro and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoPro -13.47% -47.64% -16.84% Boxlight N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boxlight beats GoPro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

