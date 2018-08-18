Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,617 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 844,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $75,929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,014,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,962,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,402,000 after acquiring an additional 690,451 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $121.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.99.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.