Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€6.70” Price Target for Banco Santander (SAN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.70 ($7.61) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.90 ($6.70) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €6.45 ($7.33) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.61) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €6.03 ($6.85).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €5.44 ($6.18) on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

