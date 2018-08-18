Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. National Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $22.15 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

