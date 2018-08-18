Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.06

Press coverage about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0048390821649 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.54. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

GOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

