Glimcher Realty Trust (GRT) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Glimcher Realty Trust (NYSE:GRT) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Glimcher Realty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 51.7885599154335 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Glimcher Realty Trust Company Profile

Glimcher Realty Trust (GRT), is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed Maryland REIT which was formed on September 1, 1993 to continue the business of The Glimcher Company and its affiliates, of owning, leasing, acquiring, developing and operating a portfolio of retail properties consisting of regional and super regional malls, and community shopping centers.

