Gifto Hits One Day Volume of $29.73 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Gifto has a market cap of $42.04 million and approximately $29.73 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Cobinhood, CoinTiger and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00283845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00153434 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,319,169 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Upbit, Bibox, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Coinnest, Binance, Kryptono, BiteBTC, OKEx, CPDAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

