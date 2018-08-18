Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,079,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,431,000 after buying an additional 71,931 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 719,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after buying an additional 159,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,272,000 after buying an additional 95,998 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 598,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,020,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $143.00. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.24 and a beta of 1.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $3,523,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,599,897.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,201,523 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on HubSpot to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

