Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $43,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $909,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,352 shares in the company, valued at $31,201,561.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,842 shares of company stock worth $3,667,580 over the last ninety days. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $44.53 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -120.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alkermes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

