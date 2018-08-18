Genmab A/S (GNMSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company that creates and develops human antibodies for the treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Genmab has numerous products in development to treat cancer, infectious disease, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions, and intends to continue assembling a broad portfolio of new therapeutic products. In addition, Genmab has developed UniBody, a new proprietary technology that creates a stable, smaller antibody format. Genmab has operations in Europe and the US. “

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $239.75. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GNMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.