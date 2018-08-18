General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 61.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of General Mills by 95.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 12.3% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $104,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $929,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.