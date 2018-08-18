General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 840.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $604,347.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

