General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $50,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

