General Dynamics (GD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.39.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.68. 808,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,599,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

