Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GEMP. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.82.

Gemphire Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 1,292,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,505. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. analysts predict that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 63.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

