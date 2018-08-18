GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GCP Applied Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $34.79.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 48.05%. equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 809,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $20,318,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

