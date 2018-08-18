Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (GALT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.72. 10,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 728,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.29.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 46,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $233,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,743,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,122. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 392,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

