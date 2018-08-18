FY2021 EPS Estimates for VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) Lifted by Oppenheimer

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of VolitionRX in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VolitionRX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on VolitionRX in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. VolitionRX has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers worldwide. The company develops 39 epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

